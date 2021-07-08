Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Buys 350 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $57.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.72. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $44.36 and a 1-year high of $59.19.

