Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 18 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,536 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 77,506 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $51,769,000 after buying an additional 17,060 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Tesla by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.87, for a total value of $6,978,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,289,526.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,567 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,466 shares of company stock valued at $66,708,572. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $644.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $629.58. The company has a market cap of $621.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 644.65, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $262.27 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 target price (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.74.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.