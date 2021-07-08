TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TFII. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFI International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.00.

Get TFI International alerts:

Shares of TFII traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,744. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54. TFI International has a 12-month low of $37.33 and a 12-month high of $96.49.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%. Equities research analysts predict that TFI International will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 196.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 929.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 155,883 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the first quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 16,029 shares during the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.