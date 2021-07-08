Velas (VLX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.00 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. In the last week, Velas has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $93.58 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0440 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000188 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000916 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000531 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001323 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

