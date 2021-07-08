KeeperDAO (ROOK) Price Tops $132.13 on Top Exchanges

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 8th. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $132.13 or 0.00405073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KeeperDAO has a market cap of $4.81 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KeeperDAO has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KeeperDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00057438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00019220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.06 or 0.00867762 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00044164 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,430 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ROOKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for KeeperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeeperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.