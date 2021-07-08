Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will report earnings per share of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22. Chemung Financial posted earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chemung Financial.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 11.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $30,377.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $191,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,186.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,105 shares of company stock valued at $495,127 in the last three months. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 21,441 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Chemung Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Chemung Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHMG traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.20. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,939. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.86. The company has a market capitalization of $201.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.10. Chemung Financial has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This is an increase from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemung Financial (CHMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.