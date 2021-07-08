Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 2,305 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 10.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 18,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 33.7% during the first quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 107.2% during the first quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 20,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $85.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $89.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.48.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.79.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

