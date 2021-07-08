Cohen & Steers Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cohen & Steers Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,988,000 after acquiring an additional 645,177 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,157,409,000 after acquiring an additional 476,738 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,797,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,618,000 after acquiring an additional 80,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,561,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $786,804,000 after acquiring an additional 124,201 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $223.76 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $137.24 and a 1-year high of $234.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

