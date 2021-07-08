Cohen & Steers Inc. Invests $12.03 Million in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 165,797 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,025,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in EOG Resources by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,838 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $148,417,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,944,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,226 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,291,101 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $166,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,343 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 288.1% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,748,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $126,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. US Capital Advisors cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.35.

EOG Resources stock opened at $81.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $87.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 810.98, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.57.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.01%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

