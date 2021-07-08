Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 74,886 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $77,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $187,442,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 367.8% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 870,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,863,000 after acquiring an additional 684,761 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 159.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 653,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,561,000 after acquiring an additional 401,351 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth $75,107,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth $69,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KSU opened at $285.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $293.47. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $142.03 and a 52 week high of $315.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.40.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

