Cohen & Steers Inc. Lowers Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Cohen & Steers Inc. trimmed its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 434,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,002 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $8,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 50.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 27,363 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $359,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $456,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 19.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter.

CII opened at $20.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.41. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $20.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

