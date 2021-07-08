Cohen & Steers Inc. Acquires 15,131 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,131 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 0.64% of Renewable Energy Group worth $18,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $60.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.47.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $539.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.29 million. On average, research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $664,168.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 71,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,324.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 9,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,293 shares in the company, valued at $14,020,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,388 shares of company stock worth $2,787,794. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

