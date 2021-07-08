WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,033 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of WEX worth $79,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,993,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,567,000 after buying an additional 154,575 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in WEX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,813,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,359,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in WEX by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 984,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,072,000 after purchasing an additional 28,247 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in WEX by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 658,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,735,000 after purchasing an additional 68,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,201,000.

Get WEX alerts:

In other WEX news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $444,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 43,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $10,020,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,929,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WEX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen raised shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.71.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $197.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $234.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of -38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.47.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $410.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.62 million. Research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.