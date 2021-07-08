K2 Principal Fund L.P. Has $113,000 Stock Holdings in AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. cut its holdings in AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,452 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in AGBA Acquisition were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AGBA Acquisition by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 369,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 129,146 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of AGBA Acquisition by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 562,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AGBA Acquisition by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 576,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after buying an additional 34,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AGBA Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AGBA opened at $10.74 on Thursday. AGBA Acquisition Limited has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $10.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66.

AGBA Acquisition (NASDAQ:AGBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

AGBA Acquisition Profile

AGBA Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA).

Receive News & Ratings for AGBA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGBA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.