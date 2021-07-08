Senator Investment Group LP Sells 427,509 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Senator Investment Group LP reduced its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 427,509 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP owned about 0.47% of NMI worth $9,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 15.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.03. 4,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,296. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.86. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $115.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.50 million. NMI had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 37.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $126,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 23,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $551,136.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,784 shares of company stock worth $1,560,828 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NMIH. TheStreet upgraded NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

