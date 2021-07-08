Ikarian Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ)

Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 512,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of LifeSci Acquisition II worth $5,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LSAQ. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II during the 4th quarter worth $8,002,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in LifeSci Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at $851,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LifeSci Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in LifeSci Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at $1,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSAQ remained flat at $$10.05 on Thursday. 17,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,283. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.14. LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $12.68.

LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

