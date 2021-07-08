Ossiam Boosts Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Ossiam boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 145.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,677,748 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,769,818 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft accounts for approximately 1.7% of Ossiam’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ossiam owned approximately 0.23% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $56,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of DB traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.00. 82,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,353,532. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

