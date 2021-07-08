Ossiam Grows Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,800 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $7,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 246.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 197.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 67.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACGL traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.79. 27,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,734. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $41.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

ACGL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $602,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,279,355.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,015 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

