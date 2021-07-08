Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,278 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $25,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 987,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,382,000 after purchasing an additional 96,771 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 22,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 9,317 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 193,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after buying an additional 9,546 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,231,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,001,013,000 after buying an additional 1,923,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ally Invest Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 530,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,602,000 after buying an additional 69,206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.91. The company had a trading volume of 171,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,003,671. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.51.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

