Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $20 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,213 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,510 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 0.9% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $19,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 746.4% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.21.

MCD stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $232.51. The stock had a trading volume of 53,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,738. The stock has a market cap of $173.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.20. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $182.62 and a 52-week high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

