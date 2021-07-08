Sculptor Capital LP Takes $4.46 Million Position in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFDRU. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter worth $50,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter worth $99,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter worth $99,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter worth $113,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS PFDRU opened at $9.96 on Thursday. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.97.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

