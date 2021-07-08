Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Stake Cut by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,689,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,880 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.43% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $74,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 156,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,582,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,105,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 462,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,203,000 after acquiring an additional 154,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 303,606 shares in the company, valued at $15,672,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $52.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.96. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1-year low of $43.01 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.57.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

