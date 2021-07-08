Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.500-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HMN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock traded down $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $37.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,610. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.95. Horace Mann Educators has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.47%.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $141,952.47. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

