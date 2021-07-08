Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 20,078 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 739,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,078 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $76,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,111,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,453,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD stock opened at $100.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 206.85 and a quick ratio of 206.85. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.35 and a 12 month high of $114.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

WD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

