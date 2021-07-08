Brokerages Expect Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.08 Million

Brokerages forecast that Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) will post $12.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.30 million. Itamar Medical posted sales of $8.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full year sales of $52.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.10 million to $52.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $68.93 million, with estimates ranging from $63.81 million to $74.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Itamar Medical.

Get Itamar Medical alerts:

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ITMR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itamar Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 28.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the first quarter valued at $633,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 28.3% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITMR traded down $0.79 on Monday, reaching $22.76. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,949. Itamar Medical has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $366.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.81.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Itamar Medical (ITMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Itamar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itamar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.