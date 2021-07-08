Sculptor Capital LP Makes New $6.97 Million Investment in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,965,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $498,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,985,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $995,000.

Shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

