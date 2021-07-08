$94.30 Million in Sales Expected for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) will post $94.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vicor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.00 million to $94.60 million. Vicor reported sales of $70.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Vicor will report full-year sales of $389.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $387.00 million to $391.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $485.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vicor.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Vicor in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of VICR stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.25. 271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,235. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.71. Vicor has a 1-year low of $70.90 and a 1-year high of $109.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.54 and a beta of 0.68.

In other news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $85,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total transaction of $1,467,084.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,888,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,560,916.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,967 shares of company stock worth $4,945,887. 33.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 619.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 36.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

