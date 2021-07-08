Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 369,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 11,694 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $43,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CW opened at $122.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.62. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $83.04 and a twelve month high of $133.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.85.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $597.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.21 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

