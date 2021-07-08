Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ES. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,467,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,649,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,740,562,000 after buying an additional 1,241,107 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,295,624,000 after buying an additional 977,889 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,238,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 491.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 738,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,813,000 after purchasing an additional 613,786 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $253,224.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES stock opened at $82.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.21%.

ES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.11.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

