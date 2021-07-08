Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Position Raised by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $10,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $123.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.06 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.08.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.