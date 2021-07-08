Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $441,000 Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Charter Communications by 117.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,966 shares of company stock valued at $25,155,664 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $716.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $742.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $520.67 and a 52 week high of $743.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $694.73.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.