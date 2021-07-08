Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Stock Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 475,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,555 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $15,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth $95,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHC opened at $29.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.22. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 352.44%. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $3,857,732.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,688.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $350,866.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,751.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Sunday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

