Ikarian Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 389,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,323,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned 1.56% of Cabaletta Bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,640,000 after purchasing an additional 97,168 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 25,836 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CABA. Mizuho began coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

CABA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,407. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.26. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $16.38.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Cabaletta Bio Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

