Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Amphenol reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amphenol.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.95.

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $9,823,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,846 shares in the company, valued at $17,317,374.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston bought 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 11.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 33,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 103.7% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 86.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

APH stock opened at $69.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.54. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $46.76 and a fifty-two week high of $70.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphenol (APH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.