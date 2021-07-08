Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 30,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000. Watford makes up about 0.3% of Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watford by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,359,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,047,000 after purchasing an additional 57,258 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watford by 25.6% during the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 674,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,337,000 after purchasing an additional 137,479 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Watford by 26.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,225,000 after purchasing an additional 79,991 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Watford by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,988,000 after purchasing an additional 29,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Watford by 258.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 198,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 143,395 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watford alerts:

WTRE remained flat at $$34.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 259,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,996. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $697.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of -0.25. Watford Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $36.79.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $207.26 million for the quarter. Watford had a net margin of 37.12% and a return on equity of 41.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Watford Holdings Ltd. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on WTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Watford from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, excess and umbrella liability, and excess auto liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial auto, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Watford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.