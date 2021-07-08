Ikarian Capital LLC Invests $3.10 Million in HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPA)

Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned 1.76% of HighCape Capital Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Serengeti Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of HighCape Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $596,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of HighCape Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,376,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of HighCape Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $289,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighCape Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,006,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HighCape Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,060,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAPA stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.68. 8,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,826. HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38.

HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

