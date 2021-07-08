Ikarian Capital LLC Invests $2.61 Million in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter worth $135,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter worth $512,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

In other Nuvation Bio news, Director Oleg Nodelman purchased 133,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,262,170.00.

Shares of NUVB stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,563. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $15.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.09.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

