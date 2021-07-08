Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Gap Down to $3.90

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.90, but opened at $3.68. Endo International shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 25,861 shares traded.

ENDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Endo International in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.19.

Get Endo International alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39. The company has a market cap of $860.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.90 million. Endo International had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 91.08%. Endo International’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Endo International plc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 568.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 109.5% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endo International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.