Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Trading Up 0.7%

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) shares were up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $90.83 and last traded at $90.50. Approximately 7,509 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 771,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.83.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.50.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGLT)
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
