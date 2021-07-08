Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Trading Up 0.7%

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) shares were up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $90.83 and last traded at $90.50. Approximately 7,509 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 771,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.83.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VGLT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after buying an additional 61,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after buying an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 74,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

