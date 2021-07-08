FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 23,899 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 950,019 shares.The stock last traded at $33.67 and had previously closed at $34.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Get FOX alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,339,257.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,620,000 after acquiring an additional 39,611 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the first quarter worth about $439,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FOX by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,712,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,749,000 after acquiring an additional 434,462 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the first quarter worth about $548,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOX)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.