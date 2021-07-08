Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Sells 178 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. EPAM Systems accounts for 3.6% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $3,050,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, VTB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.50.

Shares of EPAM traded down $9.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $517.60. The stock had a trading volume of 755 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,647. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $486.14. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $246.01 and a one year high of $528.72. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.99, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total transaction of $20,522,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,361,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,630,891.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total transaction of $5,696,074.88. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,058,199. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.