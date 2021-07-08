Zacks: Analysts Expect Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.85 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) will report sales of $53.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aemetis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.00 million. Aemetis reported sales of $47.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full-year sales of $221.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $215.00 million to $227.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $301.70 million, with estimates ranging from $275.10 million to $337.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aemetis.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $42.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.03 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMTX. Truist Financial began coverage on Aemetis in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Aemetis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on Aemetis in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Aemetis from $15.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aemetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,032,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 13,901.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after acquiring an additional 834,067 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aemetis by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 629,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aemetis by 1,883.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 308,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Aemetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,639,000. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aemetis stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 20,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,618. Aemetis has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The company has a market cap of $309.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of -0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aemetis (AMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.