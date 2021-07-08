$161.42 Million in Sales Expected for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) to report sales of $161.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $166.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $153.92 million. Precision Drilling posted sales of $136.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year sales of $806.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $759.93 million to $860.63 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $970.20 million, with estimates ranging from $895.31 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.47). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $236.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.39 million. The business’s revenue was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,804,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,795,000. 28.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PDS traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $38.87. The stock had a trading volume of 639 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,704. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.29.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

