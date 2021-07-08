Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Gap Down to $20.10

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.10, but opened at $18.75. Maxeon Solar Technologies shares last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 2,331 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.64.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.42. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.59% and a negative net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $165.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.