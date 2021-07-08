Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) will post earnings of $2.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.70. Helen of Troy posted earnings per share of $2.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year earnings of $11.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $11.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $12.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.37 to $12.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Helen of Troy.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57. The business had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.74 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.17%. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on HELE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Helen of Troy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total transaction of $1,004,706.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HELE. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at $20,910,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $232.52 on Thursday. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.36.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helen of Troy (HELE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.