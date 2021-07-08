Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Gap Up to $24.75

Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.75, but opened at $25.26. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 1,365 shares traded.

Separately, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $792.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its position in Silence Therapeutics by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,198,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,425,000 after buying an additional 658,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,820,000. 8.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

