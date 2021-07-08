Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Gap Up to $24.75

Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.75, but opened at $25.26. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 1,365 shares traded.
Separately, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 30th.
The stock has a market cap of $792.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.35.
About Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.