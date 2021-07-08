Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE)’s share price was down 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 65,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 343,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$0.50 target price (up previously from C$0.30) on shares of Pine Cliff Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The company has a market cap of C$120.87 million and a PE ratio of -4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.34.

In other news, insider Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total value of C$40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,072,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,939,362.50.

About Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

