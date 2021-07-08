Crust (CRU) Market Capitalization Achieves $74.00 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. During the last seven days, Crust has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. One Crust coin can now be purchased for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001409 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008027 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.08 or 0.01449121 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00014092 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

