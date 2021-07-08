Barclays Raises Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $94.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $91.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EMR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of EMR traded down $2.09 on Thursday, hitting $94.98. 5,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,438,527. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $59.07 and a one year high of $99.09. The stock has a market cap of $56.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,979,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 342.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,353,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,337,000 after buying an additional 1,821,048 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 514.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,075,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,833,000 after buying an additional 900,113 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,786,000 after buying an additional 787,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after buying an additional 767,458 shares during the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.