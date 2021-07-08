Equitable Trust Co. Sells 25,690 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,690 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QNST. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in QuinStreet by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in QuinStreet by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.84 million, a P/E ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 0.91. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.39.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $153.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.22 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 3.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $141,946.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,979.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $37,952.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,488.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,110. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

